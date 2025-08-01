Macao's economy grows 5.1 pct in Q2

MACAO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The economy of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) returned to positive growth in the second quarter of 2025, with an increase of 5.1 percent year-on-year to 100.38 billion patacas, according to preliminary data released by Macao's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The DSEC noted that strong growth was found in service exports, which grew 5.8 percent year-on-year, supported by a nearly 20 percent surge in visitor arrivals amid government efforts to boost tourism.

In the first half of 2025, Macao SAR's economy grew 1.8 percent year-on-year to 200.14 billion patacas, the statistics showed. (1 pataca equals 0.12 USD)

