China appoints new national security technical advisers for Macao SAR

Xinhua) 09:56, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Thursday announced that Liu Yu and Wang Qianjin had been appointed as the national security technical advisers of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Yin Shuhua was removed from the post, according to the State Council.

