Macao issues top typhoon signal as Wipha approaches

Xinhua) 14:11, July 20, 2025

MACAO, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau on Sunday issued signal No. 10, the top-level warning, at 12:30 p.m. local time under the effect of Typhoon Wipha.

All public transportation services in Macao were suspended, as was the traffic on all four cross-sea bridges. According to the Macao Civil Aviation Authority, as of noon, a total of 140 flights were cancelled and 13 rescheduled.

Staying on the 13th floor of a building near the coast, one could feel the building slightly swaying in the strong wind. Doors and windows were heard rattling.

Following the Macao SAR's Chief Executive's Dispatch, the checkpoint at Macao Port Zone in Hengqin Port was temporarily closed starting at 11:00 a.m. local time. The Border Gate Checkpoint, the Qingmao Checkpoint, and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint were suspended earlier in the day.

The Macao SAR declared an "immediate prevention stage" on Sunday morning, and a yellow storm surge warning was in effect. The signals No. 8 and No. 9 were issued at 4:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. local time, respectively.

According to the Macao Civil Protection Operations Center, the water treatment plants and water supply services were normally operating. The 1st Level Opening System for Emergency Shelter was activated.

