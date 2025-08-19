Macao SAR chief executive explores tech cooperation during visit to Zhejiang

August 19, 2025

HANGZHOU, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai led a delegation to the eastern Chinese tech city of Hangzhou from Aug. 16 to 17, seeking strengthened tech collaboration to expand cooperation between the Macao SAR and Zhejiang Province in multiple fields.

At Zhejiang University's Hangzhou Global Scientific and Technological Innovation Center, Sam operated a quadruped robot that had been developed by researchers and learned about the center's interdisciplinary work since its launch five years ago.

"Macao is pushing hard into high-tech industries, especially by turning research into real-world applications," Sam said. He noted that Zhejiang's rapid pace of innovation and frontline development models offer valuable reference for Macao in building its own sci-tech innovation platforms, and he called for deeper academic exchange.

During a stop at Hangzhou Lingban Technology Ltd., Sam praised the company's smart glasses technology. Lingban has already partnered with the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Macao Museum.

"Macao's rich heritage is key to our tourism growth," he said. "Technology empowers cultural tourism and helps bring history to life while preserving our cultural legacy."

During a visit to BrainCo, the delegation was also able to observe patients with disabilities use bionic hands to write in calligraphy and play the piano, followed by talks on product R&D, the innovation climate and business conditions with the company's founder.

Sam closed the visit by citing Zhejiang's "remarkable pace of change" and the historic ties between the two regions. He expressed his hopes for deepened exchange and enhanced collaboration in the trade, tech innovation, cultural tourism and health care sectors, and said that Macao will leverage its advantages to drive diversified growth and mutual success.

