China hopes Indonesia will ensure safety of Chinese institutions, personnel: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 18:25, September 01, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that Indonesia will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Indonesia, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about China's view on the continued escalation of deadly large-scale demonstrations in Jakarta and other parts of Indonesia.

"China believes that under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto, the Indonesian government will be able to handle its domestic situation properly and restore domestic stability as soon as possible," Guo said.

China also hopes the Indonesian side will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Indonesia, Guo added.

He noted that China understands and respects the Indonesian government's adjustment of its arrangements to visit China due to its own domestic needs.

"China welcomes Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, as the representative of President Prabowo, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin and the 80th anniversary commemoration of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)