Chinese premier urges China, Indonesia to oppose unilateralism, protectionism

Xinhua) 13:08, May 26, 2025

JAKARTA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China stands ready to work with Indonesia to oppose unilateralism, protectionism and power politics.

In his meeting with Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani, Li said the Chinese side is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Indonesia within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, jointly safeguard the basic norms governing international relations, and uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core.

He also called on the two sides to carry forward the Bandung Spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation, and inject stability and certainty into the cause of global peace and development.

