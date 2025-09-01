China's summer rush ends with record travel, freight figures

Xinhua) 17:43, September 01, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China has wrapped up its 62-day summer travel season, with record highs in both passenger and freight transport, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

From July 1 to Aug. 31, a total of 943 million passenger trips were made by railway -- up 4.7 percent from the same period of 2024 and marking a record high.

Notably, the country's railways handled 3.48 million trips by foreign passengers during this period, an increase of 23.9 percent year on year, as the country continued efforts to facilitate travel for international visitors.

A total of 702 million tonnes of goods were transported by railways in the 2025 summer travel rush -- up 4.8 percent year on year.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for the country's railway system, as college students return home for the summer vacation, while family visits and tourist trips also increase during this period.

To meet surging travel demand -- China's railway operator arranged an average of 11,330 passenger trains per day in this period, an increase of 8 percent compared with a year earlier.

