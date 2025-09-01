China records 11.9 billion domestic travels during summer holiday: Ministry of Transport

Passengers exit the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 2, 2025. This year's summer travel rush lasts for 62 days from July 1 to Aug. 31. Photo: Xinhua

China's Ministry of Transport said that the country recorded a total of 11.9 billion cross-regional trips during the summer travel season(from July 1 to August 31), with an average daily of 192 million trips, up 4.3 percent year-on-year, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV on Monday.

During this year's summer travel season, the number of road-based self-driving trips is projected to reach 8.7 billion, accounting for 73 percent of the total cross-regional population mobility. Notably, rural self-driving tours have emerged as a popular choice for tourists seeking summer retreats and scenic destinations, according to the report.

During the period, student travel, tourist flow, and study tour have gained pace, effectively boosting China's tourism sector consumption. It is projected that domestic tourism trips this summer will surpass 2.5 billion, and top tourist destinations include Beijing, Shanghai and Xi'an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said an official with the ministry.

According to data released by China State Railway Group Co Ltd, the country's railway system delivered around 940 million passenger trips, exceeding 900 million for the first time and setting a new record high for the summer travel period.

This year's summer railway travel season has seen passenger flows primarily driven by tourism and family visits, maintaining a steady growth trajectory. Weekly passenger volume has consistently exceeded 100 million trips, with a daily average of 15 million trips, surpassing the Spring Festival travel rush's daily average by 2.2 million trips, the Ministry of Transport said.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, a total of 147 million passenger trips were made during this year's summer travel season, with a daily average of 2.37 million, up 3.6 percent year-on-year. On August 15 in particular, the number of passenger trips reached 2.56 million, a new record high, according to CCTV.

