China sees 441 mln railway passenger trips so far in summer travel rush

Two children are pictured at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2025. This year's summer travel rush will last for 62 days from July 1 to Aug. 31. From July 1 to 31, the country's railways had handled 441 million passenger trips with an increase of 4.3 percent year-on-year, and the daily average number of passenger trips was 14.213 million, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for the railway network as college students return home and families travel. (Photo by Zhang Wei/Xinhua)

