Panzhou to Xingyi high-speed railway's track laying work completed in SW China
Workers lay railway tracks in Panzhou, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2025. With the last 500-meter-long steel rail laid on the roadbed in Panzhou City, the Panzhou to Xingyi high-speed railway's track laying work has been completed on Tuesday. The 98-kilometer railway is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2025, enabling a direct connection from Guiyang to Xingyi within two hours. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
A drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows workers laying railway tracks in Panzhou, southwest China's Guizhou Province. With the last 500-meter-long steel rail laid on the roadbed in Panzhou City, the Panzhou to Xingyi high-speed railway's track laying work has been completed on Tuesday. The 98-kilometer railway is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2025, enabling a direct connection from Guiyang to Xingyi within two hours. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)
Photos
