China's railway investment up 5.5 pct in H1

Xinhua) 08:06, July 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2025 shows a bridge of the Xi'an-Chongqing high-speed railway over an expressway under construction in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's railway construction saw stable progress in the first half (H1) of 2025, with fixed-asset investment expanding 5.5 percent year on year, according to the country's railway operator.

During the January-June period, fixed-asset investment in the railway sector reached 355.9 billion yuan (nearly 50 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The investment volume has remained high, the company said, noting that railway investment involves a long industrial chain and covers a wide range of sectors, thus serving as a significant growth driver.

Railway projects have advanced steadily across the country this year, with 301 km of new routes put into operation and the preparatory work for the construction of new lines making headway.

