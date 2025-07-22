Nantong Railway Station under construction in east China's Jiangsu

Workers work at the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

