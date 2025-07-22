Nantong Railway Station under construction in east China's Jiangsu
Workers work at the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo shows workers working at the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Workers work at the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A worker works at the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Nantong Railway Station in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2025. The station is along a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province in east China. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- China adds 10,000 km of high-speed railways during 2021-2024
- Rail travel surges amid operational expansions
- China's railway passenger traffic hits new record in H1
- China's railway investment up 5.5 pct in H1
- Litang-Zhanjiang Railway provides convenience for fruit farmers
- China's high-speed railway development in numbers
- China-Europe Railway Express (Chengdu-Chongqing) Middle Corridor Ultra-Express Block Train begins regular operation
- Modern Railways 2025 exhibition kicks off in Beijing
- First train of "Zheng He" Sea-Road-Rail International Multimodal Transport Service departs from China's Yunnan
- New train schedule takes effect in China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.