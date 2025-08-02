Tunnel along railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone under construction

Xinhua) 13:45, August 02, 2025

Workers work at the construction site of a tunnel in Pingshan, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 1, 2025. A giant tunnel boring machine started operation on Friday to spearhead the excavation works for a tunnel along a railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone in Shenzhen.

The machine features an excavation diameter of 14.34 meters and an excavation length of 3,850.6 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

