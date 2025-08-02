Tunnel along railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone under construction
Workers work at the construction site of a tunnel in Pingshan, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 1, 2025. A giant tunnel boring machine started operation on Friday to spearhead the excavation works for a tunnel along a railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone in Shenzhen.
The machine features an excavation diameter of 14.34 meters and an excavation length of 3,850.6 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Technicians check a tunnel boring machine (TBM) at the construction site of a tunnel in Pingshan, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 1, 2025. A giant tunnel boring machine started operation on Friday to spearhead the excavation works for a tunnel along a railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone in Shenzhen.
The machine features an excavation diameter of 14.34 meters and an excavation length of 3,850.6 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A technician checks a tunnel boring machine (TBM) at the construction site of a tunnel in Pingshan, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 1, 2025. A giant tunnel boring machine started operation on Friday to spearhead the excavation works for a tunnel along a railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone in Shenzhen.
The machine features an excavation diameter of 14.34 meters and an excavation length of 3,850.6 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A technician checks a tunnel boring machine (TBM) at the construction site of a tunnel in Pingshan, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 1, 2025. A giant tunnel boring machine started operation on Friday to spearhead the excavation works for a tunnel along a railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone in Shenzhen.
The machine features an excavation diameter of 14.34 meters and an excavation length of 3,850.6 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Workers work at the construction site of a tunnel in Pingshan, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 1, 2025. A giant tunnel boring machine started operation on Friday to spearhead the excavation works for a tunnel along a railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone in Shenzhen.
The machine features an excavation diameter of 14.34 meters and an excavation length of 3,850.6 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Workers work at the construction site of a tunnel in Pingshan, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 1, 2025. A giant tunnel boring machine started operation on Friday to spearhead the excavation works for a tunnel along a railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone in Shenzhen.
The machine features an excavation diameter of 14.34 meters and an excavation length of 3,850.6 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A drone photo shows Xiamen-Shenzhen Railway along the construction site of a tunnel in Pingshan, Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 1, 2025. A giant tunnel boring machine started operation on Friday to spearhead the excavation works for a tunnel along a railway linking Shenzhen and Shanwei special cooperation zone in Shenzhen.
The machine features an excavation diameter of 14.34 meters and an excavation length of 3,850.6 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees 441 mln railway passenger trips so far in summer travel rush
- Panzhou to Xingyi high-speed railway's track laying work completed in SW China
- Nantong Railway Station under construction in east China's Jiangsu
- China adds 10,000 km of high-speed railways during 2021-2024
- Rail travel surges amid operational expansions
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.