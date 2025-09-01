Senior CPC official meets Turkish president

Xinhua) 17:35, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Monday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in China's port city of Tianjin, who is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Erdogan held a fruitful meeting on Sunday, offering new strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

China stands ready to work with Türkiye to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, support each other in safeguarding their respective core interests, deepen the alignment of development strategies, and enhance communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, Cai said.

Erdogan said Türkiye attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and is willing to work with China to expand cooperation across various sectors, strengthen multilateral coordination, and further advance bilateral relations.

