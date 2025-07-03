Türkiye-China media forum highlights cooperation, industry trends

July 03, 2025

ANKARA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Türkiye-China Media Forum was held on Wednesday in Ankara, bringing together media professionals, government officials, and academic experts from both countries for in-depth discussions on media cooperation and the latest industry trends.

Hosted by Türkiye's Presidential Directorate of Communications, the one-day event featured two thematic panel sessions: "A Strategic Partnership in the Emerging Global Communication Architecture: Türkiye and China" and "Artificial Intelligence and Innovative Technologies in Strategic Communication."

In his opening remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Türkiye Jiang Xuebin noted that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relationship.

He called for concerted efforts from the media and other sectors to deepen mutual understanding and trust between the two countries, promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and uphold international fairness and justice.

Fahrettin Altun, head of media and communications of the Turkish presidency, said that the relationship between Türkiye and China has been shaped by mutual respect, multifaceted cooperation, and cultural affinity.

"This relationship, which embodies the spirit of the ancient Silk Road, is now finding a strong new foundation in the field of media and communications," he added.

