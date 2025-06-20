China-Türkiye businesses eye closer cooperation in beauty sector

June 20, 2025

ISTANBUL, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Around 60 Turkish firms and 20 Chinese companies gathered on Thursday in Istanbul for a business matchmaking event aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation in the beauty industry.

The event, organized by China's Ministry of Commerce, focused on facilitating discussions between buyers and suppliers across diverse categories such as beauty, skincare, haircare, and packaging.

Min Yan, a representative of Guangzhou Qiaojiang Packaging Co., Ltd., said that through the event, she discovered strong potential for Chinese products in the regional market and expressed her intention to return to Türkiye in the future to further explore the market.

Trade in beauty and hair care products between China and Türkiye has seen strong growth in recent years.

According to China's Ministry of Commerce, bilateral trade in hairdressing appliances neared 58.96 million U.S. dollars in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 34.8 percent. Trade in cosmetics, beauty products, and personal care items totaled 46.78 million dollars, up 17.6 percent from the previous year.

