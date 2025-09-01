'Tintin' comic leads Spanish journalist to explore China's WWII history
"The Blue Lotus," from the celebrated European comic series "The Adventures of Tintin," has long served as a window for Western readers to learn about Japan's invasion of China during World War II.
With the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese aggression approaching, Spanish reporter Alvaro from People's Daily Online took his childhood copy of the comic to Beijing. There, he visited the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression at Lugou Bridge to learn more about the history.
"In the West, people tend to highlight events like the Normandy landings and Dunkirk. But during World War II, as the main theater in the East, China tied down and fought against more than two-thirds of the Japanese Army, inflicting 70 percent of Japan's wartime military casualties," he said. "Through this visit, I have gained a deeper understanding of China's immense sacrifices and tremendous contributions as the main theater in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War."
Related Reading: China-EU friendship explained in gifts
Photos
Related Stories
- China calls on Japan to face history squarely, break with militarism
- China lodges representations after Japan urges countries not to attend V-Day parade
- China protests Japan's 'boycott' move
- China urges Japan to face squarely, reflect on its history of aggression
- China urges Japan to be prudent on historical issues such as Yasukuni Shrine: spokesperson
- China urges Japan to stay prudent on Taiwan question
- Nagoya mayor seeks to resume exchange with Nanjing after years-long suspension over predecessor’s denial of Nanjing Massacre
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.