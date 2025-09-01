'Tintin' comic leads Spanish journalist to explore China's WWII history

People's Daily Online) 08:42, September 01, 2025

"The Blue Lotus," from the celebrated European comic series "The Adventures of Tintin," has long served as a window for Western readers to learn about Japan's invasion of China during World War II.

With the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese aggression approaching, Spanish reporter Alvaro from People's Daily Online took his childhood copy of the comic to Beijing. There, he visited the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression at Lugou Bridge to learn more about the history.

"In the West, people tend to highlight events like the Normandy landings and Dunkirk. But during World War II, as the main theater in the East, China tied down and fought against more than two-thirds of the Japanese Army, inflicting 70 percent of Japan's wartime military casualties," he said. "Through this visit, I have gained a deeper understanding of China's immense sacrifices and tremendous contributions as the main theater in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War."

