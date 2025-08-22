China urges Japan to face squarely, reflect on its history of aggression

(People's Daily App) 11:23, August 22, 2025

China urges Japan to face squarely and reflect upon its history of aggression, be prudent on historical issues such as bacterial warfare and make a clean break with militarism, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on August 21, 2025.

(Produced by Wang Ruofan)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)