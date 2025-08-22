Home>>
China urges Japan to face squarely, reflect on its history of aggression
(People's Daily App) 11:23, August 22, 2025
China urges Japan to face squarely and reflect upon its history of aggression, be prudent on historical issues such as bacterial warfare and make a clean break with militarism, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on August 21, 2025.
(Produced by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
