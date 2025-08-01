2 Chinese nationals seriously injured in attack in central Tokyo

Xinhua) 09:10, August 01, 2025

TOKYO, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese men were attacked on the street by four men in central Tokyo on Thursday, suffering severe head injuries, local media reported.

The four unidentified men in their 20s attacked the victims with iron pipes in Chiyoda Ward in the Japanese capital at around 9 a.m. local time, and fled the scene in a car with a Kansai license plate, Jiji Press reported.

The two victims, sustaining serious head injuries, and bleeding, said they had no prior acquaintance with the attackers, and no demands for money or anything else were made, the report said.

The two Chinese men were walking down the street when the incident happened.

Police were currently searching for the attackers.

