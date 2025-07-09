Symposium held in Japan's Iwate on China-Japan peace, friendship

MORIOKA, Japan, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A symposium titled "Cherish Peace, Promote Friendship" has been held in Japan's Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The event was co-hosted Tuesday by the Chinese embassy in Japan and the Chinese Consulate-General in Sapporo, drawing over 100 participants from both China and Japan.

Shi Yong, minister at the Chinese embassy in Japan, said in his remarks that 80 years ago, the war launched by Japanese militarism caused immense suffering across Asia.

"China's emphasis on remembering history is not about perpetuating hatred, but about inspiring a collective commitment to peace," he said.

He also highlighted the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation, reaffirming that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and calling for efforts to uphold the principles of the four China-Japan political documents to strengthen the political foundation of bilateral ties.

Former Japanese House of Representatives Vice Speaker Banri Kaieda stressed deeper exchanges and understanding between the two nations for common peace and development.

Iwate Governor Takuya Tasso expressed his commitment to fostering local-level exchanges between Japan and China and contributing actively to lasting peace and friendship.

During the forum, delegates engaged in discussions under themes such as "Recalling the Spirit of Normalizing Diplomatic Relations and Safeguarding Peace and Friendship Together" and "Promoting Regional Exchanges and Shaping a Shared Future."

