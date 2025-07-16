Chinese defense ministry slams Japan's "China threat" hype

Xinhua) July 16, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to Japan's hyping of the so-called "China threat" and its interference in China's internal affairs.

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about Japan's 2025 defense white paper released recently.

The white paper continued to refer to China as "the unprecedented biggest strategic threat to Japan," claimed that China had "unilaterally attempted to change the status quo by force," and made irresponsible comments on the Taiwan question.

Jiang noted that Japanese militarism caused great suffering to China and its neighboring Asian countries. Unfortunately, instead of reflecting on such wrongdoings, Japan again exhibits a dangerous trend of building up its military by increasing its defense budget, lifting restrictions on weapons exports, and forming military cliques to engage in bloc confrontation. Even more, it has clamored for amending its "Three Non-Nuclear Principles" from time to time.

These actions gravely contravene Japan's pacifist constitution and its exclusively defense-oriented policy, severely undermining the post-war international order and posing serious challenges to the peace and tranquility of the Asia-Pacific region, said Jiang.

He added that Japan's neighboring countries in Asia, as well as the international community, are alerted and concerned about these actions.

Jiang said that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the recovery of Taiwan.

Taiwan's return to China in 1945 is a victorious outcome of WWII and an integral part of the post-war international order, said Jiang. He urged the Japanese side to reflect on the lessons of history, truly abide by the spirit of the four China-Japan political documents and their commitments regarding the Taiwan question, and advance the healthy and stable development of China-Japan relations with concrete measures.

