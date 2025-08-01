China urges Japan to take effective measures to ensure safety of Chinese citizens: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:07, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China has noted relevant reports on two Chinese men seriously beaten in Tokyo, and urged the Japanese side to implement effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Thursday.

It was reported that two Chinese men were attacked by four men in Tokyo earlier on Thursday -- resulting in serious injuries.

In response, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing that China has noted relevant reports, adding that the Chinese Embassy in Japan immediately expressed its concern to the Japanese side and is further verifying the situation.

"We urge the Japanese side to take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens," Guo said.

