China calls on Japan to face history squarely, break with militarism

Xinhua) 16:04, August 28, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan to face history squarely, reflect on its crimes of aggression, make a clear break with militarism, and follow the right path of peaceful development and good neighborly relations, Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei said at a press conference on Thursday.

Hong made the remarks in response to a media query concerning Japan's negative attitude toward China's upcoming commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Hong said at the press conference about China's V-Day commemorations that having a correct perception and attitude toward history is a yardstick testing whether Japan upholds conscience and honors its commitment to peaceful development.

There are always some forces in Japan that seek to deny and whitewash its aggression, distort history, or even attempt to change the conviction of its war criminals in WWII, Hong added. Such acts pose challenges to the post-WWII international order, to human conscience and to all who love peace.

At the press conference on Thursday, Hong announced that 26 foreign leaders will attend China's V-Day commemorations in Beijing next week.

