Volunteers contribute youthful vigor at SCO Summit 2025
Volunteers gesture for photos with a robot at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 is held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 in Tianjin. A team of nearly 1,000 volunteers from local universities provide various service in areas like diplomatic etiquette, emergency response and language services to support the SCO Summit.
A volunteer provides language service for a foreign journalist at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
A volunteer welcomes guests with a multimodal interactive robot at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Volunteers provide service to a journalist at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A volunteer operates a robot to demonstrate its calligraphy skills at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Volunteers provide service to a journalist at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Volunteers communicate at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Volunteers serve on the side as a journalist communicates with a multimodal interactive robot at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Volunteers provide service to journalists at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Volunteers sort out the accreditation cards at the Media Accreditation Center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Volunteers pose for photos before working at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Volunteers pose for a group photo at the media center for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin, on Aug. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
