China-Arab States Expo concludes with fruitful results

Xinhua) 19:06, August 31, 2025

A participant (3rd R) communicates with a corporate delegate at the China-Arab States Economy, Trade and Investment Matchmaking during the 7th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2025. The expo, held here from August 28 to 31, has arranged over 40 investment promotion events that focused on pragmatic economic and trade cooperation, and led to 331 cooperation documents. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

YINCHUAN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China-Arab States Expo concluded on Sunday in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The four-day expo, featuring 36,000 square meters of exhibition area, attracted exhibitors from 1,082 organizations and enterprises of 53 countries and regions around the world.

The number of visitors at the expo totaled 218,700, with the value of on-site deals reaching 82.39 million yuan (about 11.55 million U.S. dollars) and an intended transaction value of 624 million yuan.

Meanwhile, more than 40 investment promotion events, including trade and economic talks and industrial matchmaking activities, were held during the expo, resulting in 331 cooperation agreements with contracts totaling 107.75 billion yuan. Among these, 28 projects were valued at more than 1 billion yuan each.

An exhibitor introduces an innovative server product to visitors during the 7th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2025.

Visitors interact with a robot during the 7th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2025.

People visit the 7th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2025.

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows a scene at the China-Arab States Economy, Trade and Investment Matchmaking during the 7th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

