Arab woman living in Ningxia looks forward to meeting Arabs at China-Arab States Expo
By Cao Xinyue, Zhong Wenxing, Zeng Shurou, Faiza Kab (People's Daily Online) 17:41, August 29, 2025
On the eve of the 7th China-Arab States Expo, at the Silk Road Cultural Tourism Market in Yinchuan, NW China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, journalists of People's Daily Online came across Ameen Alobaidi, an internet celebrity reporter from Dubai's China-Arab TV, and his sister Shereen.
Shereen, an Arab woman who has lived in Ningxia for 15 years, has become a "Ningxia daughter-in-law" and obtained a "Five-Star Card," China's version of a foreign permanent resident ID card.
Speaking about the upcoming Expo, she was full of excitement, expressing how much she's looking forward to the event and how she can't wait to meet more Arab friends.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- 7th China-Arab States Expo opens in NW China's Ningxia, focusing on practical economic and trade cooperation
- 7th China-Arab States Expo opens with record participation
- China, Arab states look to boost tourism ties at Yinchuan meeting
- Things to know about the 7th China-Arab States Expo
- China, Arab states launch S&T cooperation center for public health
- China voices support for Arab nations' unity, development -- premier
- Chinese audiovisual works exhibited at festival in Tunisia
- Interview: Senior Arab official lauds China-Arab ties, calls for more just global governance
- Commentary: Striving for a more closely knit China-Arab community with a shared future
- Vice chairman of CPPCC National Committee addresses opening ceremony of 11th China-Arab Business Conference
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.