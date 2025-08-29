Arab woman living in Ningxia looks forward to meeting Arabs at China-Arab States Expo

17:41, August 29, 2025 By Cao Xinyue, Zhong Wenxing, Zeng Shurou, Faiza Kab ( People's Daily Online

On the eve of the 7th China-Arab States Expo, at the Silk Road Cultural Tourism Market in Yinchuan, NW China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, journalists of People's Daily Online came across Ameen Alobaidi, an internet celebrity reporter from Dubai's China-Arab TV, and his sister Shereen.

Shereen, an Arab woman who has lived in Ningxia for 15 years, has become a "Ningxia daughter-in-law" and obtained a "Five-Star Card," China's version of a foreign permanent resident ID card.

Speaking about the upcoming Expo, she was full of excitement, expressing how much she's looking forward to the event and how she can't wait to meet more Arab friends.

