Vice chairman of CPPCC National Committee addresses opening ceremony of 11th China-Arab Business Conference

Xinhua) 08:49, April 29, 2025

This photo taken on April 28, 2025 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 11th China-Arab Business Conference and the 9th Investment Seminar of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The conference was co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the People's Government of Hainan Province, the Secretariat of the Arab League, and the General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture of the Arab Countries. More than 1,000 representatives from domestic and international political and business circles attended the event. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

HAIKOU, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Jiang Zuojun, vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, on Monday attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th China-Arab Business Conference and the 9th Investment Seminar of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

Jiang said that over the past two decades after the conference's inception, it has played a proactive role in advancing China-Arab economic and trade cooperation, as well as cultural exchanges.

Jiang expressed hope that business leaders would seize the opportunity presented by the conference to engage in in-depth exchanges and cooperation, thus contributing to open, innovative and shared development in China-Arab collaboration.

The conference was co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the People's Government of Hainan Province, the Secretariat of the Arab League, and the General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry &Agriculture of the Arab Countries.

More than 1,000 representatives from domestic and international political and business circles attended the event.

