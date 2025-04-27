China appreciates adoption of China-friendly resolution by Arab League Council: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:07, April 27, 2025

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China highly appreciates that the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level specially adopted the China-friendly resolution for the 45th time straight, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The 163rd regular session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level adopted the Arab-China resolution. It was reaffirmed that the Arab states support the one-China principle and the Belt and Road Initiative. They welcome China to hold the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026, and appreciate China's diplomatic efforts in promoting regional peace and security.

In response, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing that the resolution fully demonstrates the resolute determination of the Arab states to grow their relations with China and the importance they have attached to the second China-Arab States Summit.

Thanks to the strategic guidance of heads of state of China and Arab states, the current China-Arab relationship is at its best in history, Guo said.

The two sides have rendered each other firm support on issues concerning each other's core interests, the Belt and Road cooperation yielded fruitful results, and trade volume between China and the Arab states surged to over 400 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, according to Guo.

He added that the two sides are committed to promoting regional peace and stability and upholding international fairness and justice, which fully speaks to the high level of China-Arab strategic partnership.

Guo said the second China-Arab States Summit will be another milestone in China-Arab relations, adding that China stands ready to work with Arab states to take the summit as an opportunity to jointly achieve modernization and build a China-Arab community with a shared future at a higher level.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)