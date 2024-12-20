Top Chinese diplomat meets Arab diplomatic envoys

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with diplomatic envoys of Arab countries in China, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with diplomatic envoys of Arab countries in China on Thursday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China has always placed its relations with Arab countries in an important position in its foreign relations, and China-Arab relations have entered the best period in history under the guidance of the leaders of China and Arab countries.

China is ready to work with Arab countries to continue the good momentum of all-round China-Arab cooperation, advance modernization together and jointly build a high-level community of shared future, Wang said.

Noting that the Middle East belongs to the people of the Middle East, Wang said that the international community should respect the legitimate concerns, independent choices and historical and cultural traditions of countries in the region, and support regional countries to live in harmony and achieve long-term peace and stability.

He called for a comprehensive ceasefire and a permanent withdrawal of troops in Gaza as soon as possible, and a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-State solution.

Lebanon's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity must be preserved, and all parties in Syria should proceed from the long-term interests of the country and people and launch an open and inclusive political settlement process, Wang added.

China will continue to support Arab countries in strengthening their strategic independence and achieving unity and self-reliance, and make efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East, Wang said.

The diplomatic envoys of Arab countries in China said that Arab countries firmly support the one-China principle and speak highly of China's long-term support and assistance.

Hailing the first Arab-China Summit which elevated China-Arab relations to a new level, the diplomatic envoys expressed willingness to work with China to make good preparations for the second summit and push for more outcomes in China-Arab cooperation.

They also extended appreciation for China's fair stance on supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people and its positive contributions to peace and stability in the Middle East. They expressed the hope that China will play a greater role in easing the situation in the Middle East.

