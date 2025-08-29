7th China-Arab States Expo opens with record participation

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows a view outside the venue of the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

YINCHUAN, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China-Arab States Expo kicked off on Thursday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, attracting more than 7,600 participants and over 2,200 enterprises and institutions from 75 countries and regions.

Marking a historic first, all 22 Arab countries are taking part, alongside delegations from China's 31 provincial-level regions, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Themed "Innovation, Green Development and Prosperity," the four-day expo will host trade fairs and forums focused on eight key sectors, including investment, technology transfer and innovation cooperation, modern agriculture, tourism, and intellectual property.

This year's event features the United Arab Emirates as the Guest Country of Honor. The offline exhibition is divided into six sections, showcasing Belt and Road cooperation, regional economic partnerships, central state-owned enterprises, clean energy, the digital economy, and specialty products.

Launched in 2013, the China-Arab States Expo has held six editions, serving as a major platform to boost cooperation between China and Arab countries. A multitude of cooperation projects across various fields, including modern agriculture, high and new technology, energy, and chemical industries, have been reached.

China has been the Arab states' largest trading partner for years. Bilateral trade reached 407.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, up 2.3 percent year on year.

A visitor shakes hands with a humanoid robot at the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2025.

Visitors interact with a humanoid robot at the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2025.

The seventh China-Arab States Expo opens in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2025.

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows an outside view of the venue of the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Exhibitors from Afghanistan arrange exhibits at the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2025.

An exhibitor from Senegal performs African drum at the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows an outside view of the venue of the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows a view of the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2025 shows a view of the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

People visit the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2025.

