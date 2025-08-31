Intangible cultural heritages fuel summer tourism surge in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 17:25, August 31, 2025

Tourists watch the fish-shaped lanterns in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2025 shows a performance of the wooden-bench dragon dance in Xidi Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Photo by Wang Cheng/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a parade of the fish-shaped lanterns in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 27, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A performance of the wooden-bench dragon dance is staged in Xidi Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province on Aug. 23, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Photo by Wang Cheng/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Xuan paper cultural park in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, July 15, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A performance of the molten iron fireworks is staged in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 27, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists watch a performance of the molten iron fireworks in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 27, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists watch a parade of the fish-shaped lanterns in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 27, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists watch a performance of Huohu (fire pot) in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 27, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

An aerial drone photo shows the molten iron fireworks show and Huohu (fire pot) performance in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 27, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Visitors learns about the Xuan paper making technique at the Xuan paper cultural park in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, July 15, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists take pictures in front of a fish-shaped lantern in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Kids learn to make ink brush in Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 27, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2025 shows a performance of the wooden-bench dragon dance in Xidi Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Photo by Zhang Sheli/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a parade of the fish-shaped lanterns in Chengkan Village, Huizhou District, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 21, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Kids learn to make ink brush in Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 27, 2025. The summer cultural tourism market is thriving in Anhui Province, with the intangible cultural heritages becoming a major draw for visitors. Various activities provide diverse travel experiences for tourists, vitalizing the tourism sector of the province continuously. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)