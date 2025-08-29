Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands firmly opposes cyberattack claim, calling it groundless

August 29, 2025

In response to the so-called cyberattack carried out by Chinese hackers against the Netherlands, the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands said on late Thursday that such allegation about Chinese hackers carrying out cyberattack against the Netherlands is groundless, and China firmly opposes this.

China is a staunch defender of cyber security, and at the same time one of the biggest victims of hacker and cyberattacks. The Chinese government resolutely opposes and combats all forms of cyberattacks in accordance with the law, and will not allow any country or individual to engage in cyberattacks or other similar illegal activities within China's territory or by utilizing China's infrastructure, the embassy said.

China urges the relevant department of Netherlands to adopt a responsible attitude, stop smearing China by using cyber security issues, the embassy said. Cyber security is a common challenge faced by all countries, China and the Netherlands should work together to address this global threats through dialogue and cooperation, the embassy noted.

