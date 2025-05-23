Chinese vice premier meets Dutch FM

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp in Beijing on Thursday.

As two important world economies, China and the Netherlands enjoy an open and pragmatic partnership, said Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Ding said China is willing to continue the momentum of friendly exchanges with the Netherlands, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns, strengthen practical cooperation in key areas, and jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system and the international economic and trade order and maintain the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

It is hoped that the Netherlands will continue to play a constructive role and make greater contributions to the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations, he added.

Veldkamp said that the current international situation is full of challenges, and it is particularly important for the Netherlands and China to enhance dialogue and cooperation.

The Netherlands regards China as an important partner and is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the country, and work together to address challenges and safeguard free trade, he added.

