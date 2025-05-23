Chinese, Dutch FMs hold talks, reach six-point consensus

Xinhua) 08:53, May 23, 2025

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to enhance communication with the Netherlands, deepen practical cooperation and strengthen multilateral collaboration, thereby making new contributions to the development of China-EU relations, the recovery of the world economy and the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Wang said China has introduced a number of new opening-up measures and welcomes the Netherlands to seize opportunities. He expressed the hope that the Dutch side will provide a just, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises.

Veldkamp said the Dutch side adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to work with China to enhance high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation and uphold multilateralism.

He said the relationship between Europe and China is of vital importance, and the Netherlands is willing to make active efforts to enhance EU-China relations.

Following a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views, the two sides reached six points of consensus.

Both sides agreed to maintain close exchanges and deepen practical cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, science and technology, agriculture and water conservancy.

They agreed to maintain close communication concerning cooperation in multiple fields, including semiconductor technology, via existing channels.

They reaffirmed support for multilateralism, pledged to adhere to free trade and the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, and promised to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as climate adaptation and green transformation.

Both sides reaffirmed the goal of jointly promoting the realization of equal rights for all, especially women and girls, which requires significant actions on a global scale.

