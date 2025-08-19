Traditional Chinese medicine-themed night fair offers immersive educational, recreational experiences in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:05, August 19, 2025

A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner teaches citizens how to locate acupuncture points at a TCM-themed night fair in Honggutan district, Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 16, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

Blending education with fun, a lively and innovative traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) night fair at Qiushui Square in Honggutan district, Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi province, drew big crowds on Aug. 16 as part of the city's booming nighttime economy.

The night fair featured different areas for free consultations, experiences of TCM treatment methods, and interactive activities.

In the consultation area, renowned TCM experts provided pulse diagnoses and personalized health advice free of charge, drawing long lines of enthusiastic citizens.

The experience area for massage, gua sha, and cupping, among other TCM treatment methods, was especially popular among young people, who eagerly tried these traditional medical practices firsthand.

In addition, the area for interactive experiences allowed visitors to identify Chinese medicinal herbs and learn to make health-promoting herbal tea drinks through fun games, making the knowledge of TCM accessible and engaging for all ages.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)