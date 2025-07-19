Home>>
Brunei Chinese chamber of commerce holds event on traditional Chinese medicine
(Xinhua) 15:11, July 19, 2025
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Brunei's Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Bandar Seri Begawan hosted a cultural exchange event on Friday, focusing on traditional Chinese medicine and culture, aiming to strengthen healthcare cooperation between China and Brunei.
According to the See Hua Daily News on Friday, the event aimed to enhance mutual understanding between civil organizations in Brunei and China and explore future collaboration opportunities in traditional Chinese medicine research and the health industry.
