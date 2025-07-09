TCM companies in China's Zhangshu City adopt smart technologies
A staff member sorts out cargos at a workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Zhangshu, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 8, 2025. Zhangshu City has been a well-known industrial hub of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for centuries. In recent years, the city has leveraged its rich heritage in TCM to actively support enterprises in further research and development based on classic TCM prescriptions.
Moreover, TCM companies here are actively adopting smart technologies in manufacturing, warehousing and logistics so as to breath new vitality into this time-honored wisdom of healthcare. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
A visitor watches products at a show room of a pharmaceutical company in Zhangshu, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 8, 2025. Zhangshu City has been a well-known industrial hub of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for centuries. In recent years, the city has leveraged its rich heritage in TCM to actively support enterprises in further research and development based on classic TCM prescriptions.
A staff member works at a workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Zhangshu, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 8, 2025. Zhangshu City has been a well-known industrial hub of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for centuries. In recent years, the city has leveraged its rich heritage in TCM to actively support enterprises in further research and development based on classic TCM prescriptions.
Robots dispatch cargos at a logistics compound of a pharmaceutical company in Zhangshu, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 8, 2025. Zhangshu City has been a well-known industrial hub of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for centuries. In recent years, the city has leveraged its rich heritage in TCM to actively support enterprises in further research and development based on classic TCM prescriptions.
Staff members work at a workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Zhangshu, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 8, 2025. Zhangshu City has been a well-known industrial hub of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for centuries. In recent years, the city has leveraged its rich heritage in TCM to actively support enterprises in further research and development based on classic TCM prescriptions.
A staff member works at a workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Zhangshu, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 8, 2025. Zhangshu City has been a well-known industrial hub of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for centuries. In recent years, the city has leveraged its rich heritage in TCM to actively support enterprises in further research and development based on classic TCM prescriptions.
Photos
