China advances TCM-Western medicine integration in treating complex diseases

Xinhua) 16:42, June 20, 2025

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's health authorities have introduced a set of guidelines to strengthen the management of projects involving clinical collaboration between traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine in the treatment of major and intractable diseases.

The guidelines outline measures that emphasize long-term cooperation mechanisms and enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities through integration.

Institutions involved in such projects are encouraged to carry out in-depth interdisciplinary collaboration and joint research efforts to enhance clinical efficacy through sharing laboratories and research centers.

Efforts will include high-quality basic and clinical research in integrated medicine and the acceleration of translating research results, such as patented inventions and new TCM formulations, clinical practice and wider application.

The collaboration initiative forms part of a broader national plan to give full play to the role of TCM in treating complex diseases, infectious diseases, and chronic conditions.

Authorities aim to build a nationwide TCM-Western medicine network, drawing on the strengths of both systems to develop standardized and evidence-based treatment protocols for major diseases.

The initiative was launched in December 2024 and is set to run for three years, according to authorities.

