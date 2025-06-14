Traditional Chinese medicine wins hearts in Kazakhstan

10:37, June 14, 2025 By Su Yingxiang, Peng Yukai, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yige, Chang Sha ( People's Daily Online

A wave of enthusiasm for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is sweeping across Kazakhstan, with local residents embracing what they affectionately call "fire cups," "painless long needles," and "sweet herbal teas." Since the establishment of the China-Kazakhstan Center for Traditional Medicine in December 2022, the center has received more than 30,000 patient visits, offering citizens of Kazakhstan a new healthcare alternative.

Friendship between the peoples holds the key to sound state-to-state relations, and heart-to-heart communication contributes to deeper friendship. From promoting the establishment of the center and developing cooperation in herbal cultivation and processing, to the inclusion of building a "Health Silk Road" in the list of outcomes of the first China-Central Asia Summit, collaboration between China and Kazakhstan, along with other Central Asian nations, continues to deepen in the field of traditional medicine, bringing tangible benefits to local people.

