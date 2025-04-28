Feature: New Zealanders embrace traditional Chinese medicine

WELLINGTON, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Residents of New Zealand's South Island immersed themselves in the world of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) on Sunday at an exhibition held in Christchurch.

Visitors to the event explored a variety of TCM practices, including pulse diagnosis, acupuncture, tuina massage, sachet making, Tai Chi, and Baduanjin qigong.

The Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine showcased innovative technologies such as the Health Smart Ring and Smart Health Evaluator. These devices, incorporating cloud computing and artificial intelligence, offer personalized TCM health testing and evaluation services to the New Zealand public, organizers said.

With a history stretching back thousands of years, TCM emphasizes holistic approaches to prevention, treatment, and wellbeing, Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying noted at the opening ceremony.

Today, TCM has spread to nearly 200 countries. Acupuncture and tuina massage are now formally recognized within New Zealand's healthcare system, benefiting people from diverse backgrounds, she said.

Meng Yu, vice president of Shanghai University of TCM, added that several New Zealand doctors have pursued further study at the university, deepening ties between the two countries and advancing Chinese medicine's academic development.

Meng expressed hopes for even stronger China-New Zealand cooperation through the bridge of traditional medicine.

Public demand for TCM services continues to grow, said Robin Kerr, president of Acupuncture New Zealand.

Local resident Mary Timings, who participated in the event, shared that TCM offered her a refreshing, new perspective on health and wellbeing.

The event, attended by over 100 representatives from local communities and New Zealand TCM organizations, was co-organized by the Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch, the Shanghai University of TCM, the Confucius Institute at the University of Canterbury, and Christchurch City Libraries.

