China's Sichuan Province promotes traditional Chinese medicine in South Africa

Xinhua) 15:17, May 17, 2025

A local patient consults a medical specialist from China's Sichuan Province during the 2025 Sichuan TCM Cultural Exchange Tour in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

JOHANNESBURG, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Hosted by China's Sichuan Provincial Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the 2025 Sichuan TCM Cultural Exchange Tour was held at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday to promote TCM and enhance collaboration in the healthcare sector.

In his speech, Yang Xingping, vice governor of Sichuan Province, introduced Sichuan's rich history and abundant medical resources, calling on experts from the two countries to build closer ties and work together in the field of medicine.

"We hope that through this event, we can further enhance mutual understanding and trust, deepen cooperation, and achieve win-win results and common development," said Yang.

Esther Pillay-Naidoo, registrar of the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa (AHPCSA), said the University of Johannesburg's acupuncture center has been a vital educational and training hub that enhances practical training and preserves the legacy of Chinese medicine in South Africa.

"Chinese medicine and acupuncture are registered professions under the AHPCSA, and we are proud to support their advancement within the well-regulated and evidence-informed framework. We believe in the importance of collaborative dialogue between health systems and giving patients access to a broad spectrum of safe and effective health interventions," said Pillay-Naidoo.

Annie Temane, dean of the faculty of health sciences at the University of Johannesburg, said Chinese medicine is benefiting the world, and they are willing to build synergies with the Chinese experts.

During the event, four medical specialists from Sichuan demonstrated TCM techniques and provided consultations to local patients.

The University of Johannesburg is the first South African university to offer undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees in complementary medicine. Since 2020, it has offered acupuncture courses, enrolling about 50 undergraduate and 20 postgraduate students annually.

A visitor looks at Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) products during the 2025 Sichuan TCM Cultural Exchange Tour in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Visitors look at Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) products during the 2025 Sichuan TCM Cultural Exchange Tour in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

A local patient consults a medical specialist from China's Sichuan Province during the 2025 Sichuan TCM Cultural Exchange Tour in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)