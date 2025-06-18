Feature: Studying TCM in China marks "a new beginning in life" for Portuguese practitioner

June 18, 2025

LISBON, June 17 (Xinhua) -- "Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is not some distant Eastern theory -- it's a comprehensive and practical medical system," said Portuguese TCM practitioner Rute Carrujo after completing her second clinical training program in China.

During a recent symposium hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, several Portuguese TCM practitioners, including Carrujo, shared their experiences from internships at Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, recalling how clinical immersion and cultural exchange deepened their understanding of TCM's diagnostic logic and humanistic philosophy.

"Originally, I was involved in the study of phytotherapy. My initial contact with TCM was purely for professional development," said Carrujo. "But the more I learned, the more I fell in love with it."

She described TCM as a complete system of medicine that focuses not just on disease but on the person as a whole -- physically, emotionally, and mentally -- with treatments adapted to the unique needs of each individual.

For Carrujo, visiting the birthplace of TCM -- China -- and observing how theoretical knowledge is applied in practice was a pivotal experience. "This journey gave me the confidence to apply TCM principles in clinical practice back in Portugal," she added. "To me, the second internship wasn't a period at the end of a sentence, but the start of a new chapter."

For Felipa Thomaz, another Portuguese participant, the trip to China marked "a new beginning in life." Recounting her own healing journey, she said, "I turned to TCM after struggling with unresolved health issues despite seeing many doctors. It not only restored my health but also gave me a renewed sense of purpose."

During their three-week training in Jiangxi in eastern China, Portuguese students engaged in internal medicine consultations, learned acupuncture, therapeutic massage, and moxibustion techniques, and participated in prescribing herbal medicine. They also toured TCM museums, herbal laboratories, postnatal care centers, and pharmacies.

"We weren't just observers; we were part of the team," said Thomaz. "Chinese doctors shared not only their techniques but also involved us in discussions on diagnoses and treatment strategies. Their professionalism and warmth left a lasting impression."

Portugal is one of the first European countries to legislate TCM, establishing a solid legal foundation for the standardized, safe, and sustainable development of the practice. In 2024, TCM was officially incorporated into the national higher education degree system, marking a new phase in professional training in Portugal.

China and Portugal have built strong foundations for cooperation in academic programs, research, institutional partnerships, clinical care, and talent development. Joint laboratories and local training schools have been established to support the education of native TCM practitioners.

With favorable policies and public support, TCM has gained broad acceptance in Portugal. There are currently more than 200 TCM clinics nationwide, serving over half a million patients annually. Acupuncture, herbal treatments, and therapeutic massage have increasingly become part of the Portuguese healthcare landscape.

Jose Faro, principal of a TCM school in Lisbon, said that TCM has become an important supplement to the Portuguese medical system and is popular among patients for its effectiveness and cost-efficiency. He suggested enhancing digital collaboration between the two countries to develop intelligent platforms that support clinical practice.

"We hope to return to China for further study and to continue advancing our TCM skills," said Carrujo and Thomaz.

