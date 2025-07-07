Singapore launches national awards to recognize excellence in Traditional Chinese Medicine

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Singapore has introduced a national-level awards program to honor Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners for their contributions to research, education, and clinical training, the Ministry of Health announced.

Jointly launched by the ministry and the Academy of Chinese Medicine, Singapore, the National Exemplary Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Awards will begin in 2026. The initiative aims to encourage higher standards of professionalism, clinical care, and adherence to best practices in the TCM sector, according to a ministry statement released on Sunday.

There are two award categories: the Outstanding TCM Physician Award and the Outstanding TCM Educator Award, with a maximum of two recipients for each category annually.

In a speech on Sunday, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said the award reflects Singapore's commitment to developing TCM as an integral part of the national healthcare system.

"For generations, many Singaporeans complement conventional Western medical treatments with TCM therapies. The 2022 National Population Health Survey revealed that one in five adult Singaporeans used TCM services every year. Notably, nearly 40 percent of these individuals chose to combine the usage of both TCM and Western medicine for the same condition," he said.

The Academy of Chinese Medicine will convene an assessment panel comprising representatives from major TCM organizations. Nominations will be open from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 this year.

