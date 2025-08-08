TCM heats up China's summer night markets

13:27, August 08, 2025 By Liu He ( Xinhua

Song Wanling (R), a doctor of a maternal and child health care hospital in Baiyin, offers free consultation services at the "Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Night Market" in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Gang)

As temperatures rise across the country this summer, China's night markets have become a vibrant hub of activity, providing a refreshing escape from the daytime heat. This year, a new trend has emerged: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) night markets. Their growing popularity reflects a rising demand for healthier, traditional lifestyle options.

Seeking TCM treatment is usually a time-consuming process, as getting an appointment with an expert could often be difficult. By bringing consultations and therapies out into the open, TCM night markets turn a traditional medical experience into a more accessible and community-oriented activity.

"I'd love to use traditional remedies and appropriate techniques to help take care of myself and those around me," said 21-year-old Yu Huiyan when she experienced pulse diagnosis at a TCM night market in Baiyin, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Having cultivated a strong interest in TCM in her college electives, Yu embraced TCM treatment and healthcare as part of her lifestyle after working. After consultation from a TCM doctor, Yu received a prescription of a blend of TCM herbs to curb her fatigue and boost energy.

Yu represents a growing number of Chinese youths who are building health awareness and are increasingly interested in China's millennia-old therapeutic wisdom.

"I hope more young people embrace TCM to enhance their own health and that of their families," said Han Long, a TCM physician at Baiyin First People's Hospital, who shared his passion for TCM classic texts at the market.

This TCM market at Wansheng Park in Baiyin also featured traditional therapies such as acupuncture, cupping, foot baths, massage and ear seeds, transforming a local park into a wellness hub on summer nights.

Since opening in early July, medical staff from over 30 local institutions offered free TCM consultations and personalized health advice, said Zhu Dongmei, head of the Baiyin district health bureau and organizer of the TCM night market. This night market attracts over 2,000 people on a daily basis.

TCM night markets across China have been attracting large crowds this summer. In Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, the local TCM night market not only provided traditional TCM treatment and consultation but also offered TCM-themed merchandise, from fragrant mugwort crafts to herbal teas and drinks.

The popularity of TCM night markets is a good example of the vitality of China's booming summer night economy. Nighttime cultural consumption has entered regional development strategies, said Dai Bin, head of the China Tourism Academy.

It spurs innovation and expands industry boundaries and its future lies in cultural creativity and sustained, high-quality development, Dai added.

This photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the "Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Night Market" in Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Guo Gang)

