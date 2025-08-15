Cambodia, Thailand urged to engage in dialogue, rebuild trust

August 15, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (center) poses for a photo with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn (left) and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Thursday in Anning, Yunnan province. Feng yongbin/CHINA DAILY

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that Cambodia and Thailand are capable of managing their specific disputes and joining hands to address global challenges, adding that such moves would be welcomed by their peoples as well as regional countries.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while having a chat over tea with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the two-day 10th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting that opened on Thursday in Anning, Southwest China's Yunnan province.

According to a news release issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers of China, Cambodia and Thailand "had a friendly and candid communication over the conflict along the border between Cambodia and Thailand in a harmonious atmosphere", and they "agreed to keep communication channels open through a flexible approach".

Last month, a border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand escalated into intense fighting, resulting in casualties on both sides.

On Aug 7, during the Extraordinary Meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee, the two sides agreed to de-escalate tensions by reaching an understanding on the monitoring mechanism of a ceasefire and its follow-up arrangements.

Noting that Cambodia and Thailand will always be neighbors and brothers, Wang said the LMC foreign ministers' meeting provides an opportunity for the two countries to restore dialogue and improve relations, as neither of them wishes for the border conflict to continue.

It is hoped that the two countries will send out "the voice of Anning" in a city the name of which represents peace, goodwill and harmony, he said, adding that old grievances should always be resolved, not deepened.

Wang said that China supports Cambodia and Thailand in engaging in dialogue, clearing misunderstandings, rebuilding mutual trust and restoring normal exchanges and cooperation. He expressed Beijing's support for the two sides to fully implement the consensus reached on Aug 7 and consolidate the momentum of the ceasefire.

China supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in playing its due role in appropriately resolving the issues "through the ASEAN Way", Wang said, noting that China also backs the two countries in addressing the needs of their peoples and reopening border crossings as soon as possible.

In light of the two countries' wishes, China is willing to provide support and assistance, including demining in the border areas, Wang added.

Sokhonn and Maris expressed their sincere gratitude to China for providing an opportunity for dialogue, and they highly commended China's constructive role in easing tensions and promoting discussions.

The two sides emphasized the value of peace and the importance of good-neighborly relations, reaffirming their commitment to actively implement the ceasefire agreement and make full use of dialogue mechanisms to manage and resolve disputes peacefully.

Since the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict started, China — as their friendly neighbor — has actively made diplomatic efforts for de-escalation, including convening an informal three-way consultation in Shanghai on July 30.

