China welcomes understanding between Cambodia, Thailand on implementation arrangements, monitoring mechanism of ceasefire: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the understanding reached between Cambodia and Thailand on the implementation arrangements, monitoring mechanism and follow-up matters of the ceasefire, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a media query after the Extraordinary Meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) was held in Malaysia.

According to the understanding reached between Cambodian and Thai leaders in Kuala Lumpur on July 28, Cambodia and Thailand held an extraordinary GBC meeting and reached understanding on the implementation arrangements, monitoring mechanism and follow-up matters of the ceasefire, laying the foundation for realizing an effective ceasefire and cementing lasting peace between the two sides, said the spokesperson. "China welcomes this," the spokesperson added.

Noting that the situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border continues to deescalate, the spokesperson said this fully proves that dialogue and consultation is the right way to resolve disputes.

"China upholds a just and fair position, supports Cambodia and Thailand in enhancing communication and resolving differences properly, supports advancing political settlement through the ASEAN Way, and is ready to continue playing a constructive role for the peaceful settlement of the border disputes between Cambodia and Thailand," the spokesperson said.

