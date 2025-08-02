New survey shows Cambodian youth's affinity for China

Xinhua) 15:31, August 02, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A new survey has revealed Cambodian youth's strong affinity for Chinese culture and tourism, a prominent researcher said on Saturday.

Conducted recently by the Cambodia 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Research Center (CMSRRC) of the Royal University of Phnom Penh and the Center for Cambodian Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, the survey interviewed 2,200 Cambodian Gen Z youth.

"The findings reveal a deep and multifaceted connection between Cambodian youth and Chinese culture, tourism, and educational opportunities, while also highlighting areas for further engagement and improvement," CMSRRC Director Neak Chandarith told Xinhua.

According to the survey, China emerged as the overwhelming favorite travel destination among Cambodian youth, with an impressive 92.2 percent of respondents expressing a desire to visit the country.

This preference underscores China's unique appeal to Cambodian youth, driven by its rich cultural heritage, historical sites, and natural landscapes, the survey said, adding that the advanced education system and diverse cuisine further enhance China's attractiveness.

The results found that Beijing and Shanghai stood out as the most desired cities to visit, reflecting a dual interest in China's capital which has a long history and its modern financial hub.

According to the results, Cambodian youth hold a highly favorable view of Chinese tourists, as Chinese tourists were perceived as the most respectful toward Cambodian culture, the results said.

Additionally, the results revealed that recognition of major Chinese festivals in the Southeast Asian country was exceptionally high.

The Spring Festival, or Lunar New Year, was recognized by 96.7 percent of respondents, followed by the Qingming Festival (92.4 percent), and the Mid-Autumn Festival (86.2 percent).

The survey also indicated that Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has found a strong foothold among young Cambodians, with 70.8 percent expressing willingness to try TCM treatments.

Of these, 96.1 percent believed in TCM's therapeutic efficacy to varying degrees.

The results also showed that Chinese films enjoy widespread popularity among Cambodian youth, with over 97 percent expressing interest.

This enthusiasm highlights the soft power of Chinese culture and its ability to captivate and inspire Cambodian youth, the results added.

The survey found that 89.4 percent of the respondents said that youth exchange programs between Cambodia and China were seen as highly valuable, particularly for educational opportunities.

These programs offer Cambodian youth the chance to gain firsthand experience of Chinese culture, language, and education, fostering mutual understanding and personal growth.

"The overwhelming preference for China as a travel destination, coupled with the widespread recognition of Chinese festivals and the popularity of Chinese films, demonstrates the deep cultural resonance between the two nations," Chandarith said.

He added that the openness to TCM and the enthusiasm for youth exchange programs further highlight the potential for even stronger people-to-people connections.

"By addressing information gaps and language barriers, Cambodia and China can build on this foundation of mutual interest and appreciation to foster deeper cultural and educational exchanges," he said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)