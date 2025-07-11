Chinese, Cambodian FMs vow to further advance ties, cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn met here on Thursday, vowing to further enhance bilateral relations and cooperation for mutual benefits.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said China-Cambodia friendship has withstood the test of international vicissitudes and is as solid as rock.

In April this year, the leaders of the two countries jointly announced the construction of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

Wang said that China and Cambodia should strengthen cooperation within the framework of the three major global initiatives, enrich the "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework between the two countries, implement the "Industrial Development Corridor" and "Fish and Rice Corridor" cooperation plans, and promote the implementation of early harvest projects.

It is hoped that both sides will take more powerful and effective measures to resolutely crack down on cross-border crimes such as online gambling fraud, counterfeiting and smuggling, and safeguard the safety of the two peoples, he added.

Wang stressed that the United States' imposition of high tariffs on Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries is an attempt to deprive these countries of their legitimate right to development.

"I believe that Southeast Asian countries have the ability to deal with complex situations, stick to principled positions, and safeguard their own interests and the common interests of all parties," he said.

For his part, Sokhonn, who is also a Cambodian deputy prime minister, said China is Cambodia's most reliable friend.

The leaders of the two countries have decided to build an all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era, he said, adding that Cambodia firmly supports the three major global initiatives proposed by China.

He thanked China for its selfless help in Cambodia's economic and social development.

Sokhonn added that Cambodia is willing to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation in trade, infrastructure and other fields, and jointly combat transnational crimes such as online gambling and fraud.

He also thanked China for providing Cambodia with zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent of its tariff items.

This is a friend's and brother's move and is a great help to Cambodia, which is in sharp contrast to the 36-percent tariff imposed by the United States on Cambodia, he said.

Sokhonn said Cambodia is willing to resolve differences with the United States through negotiations, but will not give up its own principles and interests, nor sacrifice the interests of third parties.

During their talks, Wang listened to Sokhonn's briefing on the Cambodia-Thailand border situation and said that although the positions of Cambodia and Thailand are different, both sides are willing to control and calm down the situation.

He said Cambodia and Thailand are neighbors that cannot be moved away.

"I believe that they will be able to properly handle this issue in the spirit of valuing peace and being kind to neighbors," Wang said, adding "China will adhere to an impartial, fair and just position, respond to the needs of the parties concerned, and play a constructive role in this regard."

