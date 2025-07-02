Youths serve as bridge for Cambodia-China enhanced friendship, cooperation

Xinhua) 13:01, July 02, 2025

PHNOM PENH, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Youths have served and will continue to serve as a key bridge for enhanced friendship, exchanges and cooperation between Cambodia and China, experts and youths said here on Tuesday.

They made the remarks during a Cambodian and Chinese youth dialogue on their role in building an all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in a new era, which was organized by the Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship in Phnom Penh.

"Youths are the future of Cambodia-China relations," Sok Piseth, secretary general of the Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship, told some 50 participants at the dialogue.

"Youths really play a very important role in fostering and promoting ties and cooperation between our two countries," he added.

Piseth said the dialogue was vital to promote mutual understanding, learning and trust, and gave an opportunity for youths of both countries to explore mutual culture and civilization.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, who is a moderator at the dialogue, said youth are one of central pillars of Cambodia-China cooperation, playing a vital role in strengthening long-term bilateral ties.

"Investing in young people today means laying a foundation for a more connected and cooperative future," he said.

"Promoting mutual understanding through cultural exchange programs, educational partnerships, tourism, and open dialogues allows Cambodian and Chinese youths to appreciate each other's histories, traditions, and contemporary realities," he added.

Mengdavid said these engagements not only foster personal connections but also help build trust and empathy between future leaders of both nations.

Ky Sereyvath, director-general of the Institute of China Studies, a think tank under the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said Cambodia and China have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in all areas, particularly in the economy, trade, investment, digital technology, education, tourism, culture, and agriculture.

"Cooperation in these areas has provided mutual benefit and win-win results for both countries," he said at the event.

Try Thyda, a 20-year-old Cambodian student at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said she would love to be the bridge of friendship between Cambodia and China when she graduates.

"I'm very happy with the ties because they have brought benefits in all sectors, from the economy to tourism and agriculture," she told Xinhua after the dialogue.

Thyda said she could contribute to advancing Cambodia-China relations in the areas of education and innovation.

"I think I can inspire students both Cambodia and China to be more connected with one another," she said.

Lu Xuanren, a 19-year-old Chinese student at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, was very optimistic over Cambodia-China ties, saying that the relations will be even stronger in the future.

"We will have more connections," he told Xinhua at the event.

"We need to strengthen relationship between youths," he said.

