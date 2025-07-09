Cambodian durian allowed to be exported to China

Xinhua) 11:15, July 09, 2025

PHNOM PENH, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Fresh durian is Cambodia's fifth fresh fruit allowed to be exported to the Chinese market, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, Wang said recently, the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) updated the list of registered orchards and packaging factories for Cambodian fruit exports to China.

"The list has been newly added with the list of registered orchards and packaging factories for Cambodian fresh durian exported to China, indicating that Cambodian fresh durian has completed all export procedures to China and can be exported to China," he said.

"This is the first high-quality Cambodian agricultural product approved for export to China in 2025, and it is another new achievement of China-Cambodia pragmatic cooperation," he added.

Wang said that so far, Cambodia has five kinds of fruits available for export to China, and they are bananas, mangoes, longans, coconuts and durians.

